In the new Toyota GR Corolla Circuit, the owner found a GPS tracker — he had previously refused to install it

Anthony Do says he paid in full for his new Toyota GR Corolla Circuit. When he left the car in the parking lot for about a month, he returned to find that the battery was completely dead. This was due to a little «surprise» that his dealer forgot to mention — a hidden GPS tracker.

While researching the potential cause of the battery drain, Anthony learned of other users’ reports of GPS devices draining their batteries. He found the same problem with his car, although the dealer never informed him about the tracker.

The covert device, manufactured by Phillips, was connected to the vehicle’s OBDII port and had its own OBDII port that replaced the original one. Car tuning enthusiasts have noticed these devices before and complained about them because they interfere with car modifications.

In the case of Anthony Do, the tracker appears to have been installed illegally. He claims that he rejected the dealer’s offer of the device GPS trackingwhich would track the car if it were ever stolen. In addition, since he bought the car in full, the dealer or financial institution does not need to worry about getting it back.

Criminals could use the information obtained from the tracker to commit crimes, such as stealing the car or following the owner. Moreover, the data could be sold to third parties. Used samples of this tracker can be found for less than $100. After buying a car, you should look for such devices. You should also carefully study the documents when buying a car — such devices may be listed in them.

Source: Carscoops