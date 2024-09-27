In the series «The Lord of the Rings», something strange and emotional happened between Galadriel and Elrond

In the seventh episode of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power», a very controversial scene took place between two of the main characters. John R. R. Tolkien would have been surprised.

In this episode, Galadriel is in captivity in Adar. When Elrond arrives at the negotiations, he approaches the imprisoned Galadriel to say goodbye. The elf pretends that he is going to leave everything as it is and let her die. Surprisingly, Elrond leans over and kisses Galadriel Tolkien did not mention this. The fact is that in the future Elrond is to marry his daughter Galadriel.

In the third era Elrond marries Celebrien, the daughter of Galadriel and Celeborn, who can be seen in Peter Jackson's trilogy «The Lord of the Rings». Elrond and Celebriand have sons Elladan and Elrohir, and 111 years later — daughter Arwen. Celebrien suffered a sad fate, but this is too much of a spoiler for Tolkien's works.

However, Elrond took advantage of the kiss to give Galadriel a pin, which she uses to escape. It seems there are no hidden romantic feelings here, but the moment is still surprising. Actress Morved Clarke spoke about it:

«He is definitely more courageous than she expected. She is a little shocked».

The fans are also a bit shocked, as they vigorously commenting on the scene. However, when the audience realizes what really happened, the emotions subside a bit. And the actors made the kiss itself minimally passionate.

«I was furious for about two minutes, and then I realized what had happened. And now I’m fine», — writes one of Tolkien’s fans.

«I know what they were going for, but it still should have been a kiss on the head».

«Hot, but I don’t hate it as much as I thought I would. Elrond apologizes to her beforehand, they don’t really kiss on the lips, Galadriel looks surprised afterwards».

There are many moments in the series «The Lord of the Rings» that do not correspond to the books. On the one hand, the relationship between Elrond and Galadriel does not provide for such a moment, but on the other hand, some such scene begs to be emotionally involved, and the authors of the series took advantage of this.

Source: GamesRadar