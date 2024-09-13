«Without trolls, there would be no Middle Earth»: showrunner of The Lord of the Rings says he is happy about hate in social networks

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings», like the first, received mixed reviews — on Rotten TomatoesFor example, critics gave it an 85% rating, while viewers gave it a 59% rating. At the same time, the show’s creators seem to be satisfied with the attention in both cases.

«When we see that millions of people watch the series and respond positively — that’s who we’re fighting for. While we are also happy for those who watch every episode and write negative things —. Without trolls, there would be no Middle-earth», — said one of the showrunners of the «Lord of the Rings» series J.D. Payne in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Critics in the comments mostly talk about violations of the canon and disrespect for Tolkien’s detailed history — in particular, when an episode with a pacifist orc was releasedwho regretfully says goodbye to his child and wife and does not want to go to war. At the same time, some say that the second season turned out to be much more interesting than the first, and praise the showrunners for making amends and eventually starting to justify the high cost of producing the series.

It is worth reminding that the first season at the time of its release gathered a record 25 million viewers in just one day — while only 36% of the audience watched it to the end. As for the second one, according to Amazon, its watched by 40 million viewers in 11 days (whereas third-party TV measurement companies reported that the audience for the series was «Lord of the Rings» on the debut weekend dropped by 50% compared to the first season).

The first season is currently streaming on Prime Video and the first five episodes of the second season are available, with the next five episodes coming out every Thursday until October 3.

The series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» takes place thousands of years before the events of «The Hobbit» and «The Lord of the Rings» — in the second era of Middle-earth, when Sauron and the elves created the rings of power and then secretly forged the One Ring to rule the rest.

