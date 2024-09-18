Series «The Lord of the Rings»: Sauron foresees Aragorn’s role in his destruction

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

In the fifth episode of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» Sauron-Annatar denies the prophetic phrase about his final destruction and the involvement of a descendant of Númenor.

The Amazon Prime Video series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth. The events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel «The Lord of the Rings» — are more than 3000 years away. In the series Annatar is trying to convince Celebrimbor wants to make the Rings of Power for the people. The elven blacksmith opposes this, referring to the fact that Númenor helped the people of the Southern Lands after Adar’s attack.

«Have you ever been to Noumenor? It’s beautiful. But it’s split, forever teetering between glory and ruin I am afraid of Númenor. More than any other land in Middle-earth. I was hoping that our rings could make it stable», — Annatar replies.

As one fan pointed out, this moment is directly related to the scene in The Two Towers» when Gandalf says: «Sauron fears you, Aragorn», as the heir to Númenor and a descendant of Isildur. Aragorn played a decisive role in the struggle against Sauron, which eventually leads to the fall of the Dark Lord.

Speaking of film adaptations, the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» and Peter Jackson’s films don’t really exist in the same world — they are completely separate visions. But the main points of Tolkien’s works are preserved and allow viewers to draw fascinating parallels thousands of years later.

