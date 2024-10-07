iPhone 16 Pro Max set a record in the PhoneBuff test for battery life of — 28 hours and 14 minutes

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra «lagged behind the iPhone 16 Pro Max by about an hour.

The YouTube channel PhoneBuff has tested the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s battery life and claims that Apple’s premium smartphone lasted 28 hours and 14 minutes — with over 12 hours of active screen time and 16 hours of standby time. According to the website 9to5macThis is a new record in PhoneBuff tests (none of the tested smartphones have demonstrated such indicators before).

For comparison: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra lasted less than an hour (27 hours and 18 minutes), while the predecessor in Apple’s lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, showed 27 hours 45 minutes of work without recharging in last year’s test. At the same time, the test this time was more «strenuous» — with simulated scrolling through Instagram and other apps.

For the tests, PhoneBuff uses a programmed robotic arm to accurately reflect the battery life of different smartphones, while the scenario itself, instead of the usual video playback or cycling through websites, includes the entire range of smartphone activities: from sending and receiving messages, sorting emails or browsing the web to using social media apps, watching YouTube, playing games, listening to streaming music, using Google Maps, and more.

It should be noted that the iPhone 16 Pro Max (in Desert Titanium 256 GB color) for 70,999₴ has become the most popular model of new iPhones in Ukraine after the start of pre-orders (according to the Alo chain of stores).

For comparison, the official price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is $1199, while the cost of production, according to TD Cowen, reached $485 (the indicator includes the cost of components, the composition of the box, and the assembly process).