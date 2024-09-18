«Iskanders», chess pieces and missiles of the DPRK: Forbes Ukraine estimates stocks and production of Russian «weapons of terror»

In a month, Russia produces 40-60 ballistic and 90-120 long-range cruise missiles, as well as about 500 «Shaheeds» — this estimate Forbes Ukraine reports, citing sources in the intelligence community.
The rate of missile production in the Russian Federation is 132-171 units per month (approximately the same number of record-breaking shelling on August 26) — according to the publication, it costs $1.1 billion (while the production of drones costs about $100 million).
Ballistic missiles
- «Iskander-M» (range up to 500 km and warhead 480-700 km) – 130 units in stock and 30-40 new missiles per month
- KN-23 (range up to 690 km and a warhead of 500 kg in the version up to 450 km and probably less in the maximum range) – about 60 missiles Russia received from the DPRK.
- «Dagger» (range 1500-2000 km and payload 480 kg) – 55 units in stock and 2-6 new ones per month.
Cruise missiles and drones
- X-101 (range 2500-2800 km and carries 450 kg of warhead) – 190 units in stock and 40-50 new missiles per month. Namely this missile was used to attack «Okhmatdet» in Kyiv on July 8.
- The Shahed-136 (carrying 50 kg of warhead and recently flying at an altitude of more than 1 km) – 200 units in stock and 500 new ones per month.
- «Caliber» (range 1500-2000 km and warhead 450 kg) – 350 in stock and 30-40 new ones per month.
- «Iskander-K» (2500 km range and 450 kg warhead) – 180 in stock and 10-15 new ones per month.
- «Onyx» (capable of reaching speeds of over 2400 km/h and supersonic) – 500 in stock and up to 10 new ones per month. It was used mainly for strikes on Odesa.
- X-32 — 224 missiles in production plans for 2024.
