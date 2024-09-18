«Iskanders», chess pieces and missiles of the DPRK: Forbes Ukraine estimates stocks and production of Russian «weapons of terror»

In a month, Russia produces 40-60 ballistic and 90-120 long-range cruise missiles, as well as about 500 «Shaheeds» — this estimate Forbes Ukraine reports, citing sources in the intelligence community.

The rate of missile production in the Russian Federation is 132-171 units per month (approximately the same number of record-breaking shelling on August 26) — according to the publication, it costs $1.1 billion (while the production of drones costs about $100 million).

Ballistic missiles

«Iskander-M» (range up to 500 km and warhead 480-700 km) – 130 units in stock and 30-40 new missiles per month

KN-23 (range up to 690 km and a warhead of 500 kg in the version up to 450 km and probably less in the maximum range) – about 60 missiles Russia received from the DPRK.

«Dagger» (range 1500-2000 km and payload 480 kg) – 55 units in stock and 2-6 new ones per month.

Cruise missiles and drones