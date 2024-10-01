It happened, Doom was launched on a video card. Without a processor and other

It seems that enthusiasts are tired of playing Doom on vibrators, tractors and bacteria. One of them ran the game on the video card — on the video card alone.

A project called doomgpu on GitHub runs Doom on a graphics card alone in a Linux environment, using the doomgeneric interface and the LLVM C library for GPUs. The game has been tested on an AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, and the project should also work on NVIDIA graphics cards:

«This implementation works on both NVIDIA and AMDGPUs. To use the NVIDIA implementation, follow the same steps but with the nvptx loader and create a» target.

So, you need Linux, a ROCm-enabled GPU, an installation of ROCm or ROCR-Runtime, SDL2 libraries, and the LLVM build from the main branch. Using the clang compiler, jhuber6 successfully built and ran Doom with single-threaded game logic on his Radeon RX 6950 XT. He was using Linux Arch Linux with kernel version 6.10.5. However, the official requirement is Linux in general, so everything will probably work well on any standard x86-oriented distribution.

While the news was being written, the author added a video to YouTube. The game seems to run fast and without problems.

Source: Tom’s Hardware