Khadas modular mini-PC — the first device with Intel Core Ultra 200V, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti and battery

The modular mini-PC with battery backup and discrete graphics is a surprise in itself. Khadas also adds processors Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake.

Khadas produces modular mini-PCs. The user can expand file storage, add or even discrete graphics using separate modules. Graphic Mind Graphics is now available with the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti mobile. According to preliminary data, the future base model of this PC will be the first Lunar Lake-based device with discrete graphics.

The Geekbench results of the Khadas Maker Kit, which includes a base module with Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 processors and a Mind Dock, can be found on Geekbench. The latter adds nine I/O interfaces, a built-in SD card slot, and built-in speakers, increasing the functionality of the base module.

The company has already launched two such systems: one with Raptor Lake and the other with Meteor Lake. It seems that the next generation series will include Lunar Lake processors. Both chips, Core Ultra 5 228V and Core Ultra 7 268V, have 8 cores, but differ in clock speed and built-in graphics.

The processors have 4 high-performance Lion Cove cores and 4 energy-efficient Skymont cores. The 268V can boost up to 5.0 GHz, while the 228V can only go up to 4.5 GHz. The former has Arc 140V graphics with 8 Xe2 cores, while the 228V will get Arc 130V with 7 Xe2 cores. But the discrete graphics in the Khadas Graphics module seems more interesting. Also, the next-generation Khadas system will receive 32 GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory.

Khadas will present its new Mind products at IFA 2024, which will take place on September 6-10 in Berlin. From a technological point of view, Khadas Mind systems are quite interesting and have the ability to use a battery in the main unit and powerful discrete graphics. However, they are quite expensive: the processor module costs $799 and the graphics module costs $999. This can make choosing a suitable laptop more attractive.

Source: VideoCardz