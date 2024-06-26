The characteristics of 9 Intel Core Ultra 200V (Lunar Lake) processors are known — chips will appear in September, there will be more models

The leak of the 9 processor lineup of Intel Core Ultra 200V (Lunar Lake), which includes the flagship Core Ultra 9 288V processors, was shared by the website VideoCardz. In the coming weeks, more information about Intel’s new processors is promised.

Presentation Intel at Computex 2024 focused on this series, which will be a very important launch for the company as it introduces several new architectures. The main new feature of the processors is an NPU unit capable of delivering up to 48 TOPS in artificial intelligence tasks.

In addition, the chips will have a completely new CPU and GPU architecture. Lunar Lake will debut Lion Cove performance cores and energy-efficient Skymont cores. The processors will have a 4+4 core configuration and will be designed for energy-efficient mobile devices.

Another feature — Xe2-LPG GPUs, the first look at the next-generation Battlemage architecture. Although there was no data on individual models, the Xe2 architecture seems promising, with some companies planning to replace models with Core Ultra 100 with the 200V series.

Among the processors that have been revealed are four new Core Ultra 7 and four Ultra 5. They have 8 or 7 Xe2 cores with 32 or 16 GB of LPDDR5-8533 memory on the chip. Since the memory is integrated, you cannot change its amount.

Intel Core Ultra 9 288V will have 30W PL1 (base processor consumption) and 30W PL2 (maximum consumption in Turbo mode). This will be the only chip in the lineup with 30W PL1, while the rest will have a default TDP of 17W. The expected highest clock speed is 5.1 GHz for P-core and 3.7 GHz for E-core. NPU performance will range from 40 to 48 TOPS, while GPU performance will range from 53 to 67 TOPS, depending on the model. Other Core Ultra 9 on Lunar Lake are also planned. Their full specifications are not yet known, but it is reported that these Core Ultra 9s do exist.

In addition, Intel will introduce a clearer naming scheme for its integrated graphics. Core Ultra 9 and Ultra 7 will feature Arc A140V graphics with 8 Xe2 cores, while Core Ultra 5 will include Arc A130V with 7 Xe2 cores. The frequency of graphics cores will increase to 2.05 GHz. According to rumors, the Intel Core Ultra 200V series will be presented in mid-September.