Kyiv’s Maidan Nezalezhnosti appeared in Fortnite — map for donations to rebuild destroyed hospital in Mykolaiv

Now in Fortnite, one of the most popular online games in the world, TheDonationMap was launchedwhich accurately recreates Kyiv’s Independence Square.

Simply join the map (1992-2531-2170) and stay as long as possible. The more time you spend on the location — the more money will be sent to rebuild Ukraine through UNITED24 (in this case, to rebuild the Prybuzka outpatient clinic in Mykolaiv region).

The idea was proposed by Paris-based Havas Play and implemented by Havas Dgtl Kyiv.

Fortnite is one of the most popular online games in the world, with over 500 million registered players as of 2024. Not only developers but also independent creators can generate new locations, or maps, here. Each map is monetized when a player spends a lot of time on it, completing tasks or buying skins.

As a reminder, at the beginning of the full-scale war thanks to donors, Fortnite raised $100 million in aid for Ukraine — back on March 20, 2022, Epic Games and Xbox announced that all revenue from in-game purchases made in the game until April 3 would go to support Ukrainians affected by the war.

You can also donate to the rebuilding of Ukraine through Minesalt — Minecraft-style online game in Soledar locations. The project was jointly created by UNITED24 and Endorah and is currently raising $1,150,000 to rebuild the Velykyi Kostroma gymnasium, which was destroyed by a Russian missile Among the characters that will accompany players in the virtual mines of Soledar are UNITED24 ambassadors Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, Paul Nurse, Nobel Prize winner in physiology and medicine, actor Misha Collins, boxer Oleksandr Usyk, astronaut Scott Kelly, footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko, and others.