Laptop with desktop NVIDIA RTX 4090 and Ryzen 9 7950X3D — maximum power, no battery life

The mobile NVIDIA RTX 4090 is much slower than the desktop one, and one modder decided to fix it. A laptop with a 7 cm thick desktop graphics card weighs 8 kg.

The performance of the laptop RTX 4090 is incomparable to the desktop version. It uses a completely different AD103 GPU instead of the AD102, with only 59% of the cores. The portable graphics adapter has 8 GB less memory and operates with a significantly lower power limit of 175 W — the desktop version can be configured with 600 W.

The enthusiast also installed a Ryzen 9 7950X3D desktop processor in the laptop — some workstation-class laptops use an AM5 socket. This model even has the ability to replace the motherboard (ROG STRIX B650I Mini-ITX is used). The computer is equipped with dual DDR5-6800 memory with a total capacity of 32 GB, and it also has an Intel Optane P5800 SSD.

The key upgrade is the video card. The modder uses RTX 4090 variant with a turbine and a TDP of 450 watts (no, it’s not a 4090D). The video card also has a power connector located conveniently for a laptop. The owner even installed a 20W stereo system in it.

According to his mini-review, the system is very stable, and the video card easily maintains its 450W TDP. It heats up to 70°C — games can be played for hours without any problems.

The modified laptop is not a one-off. The model is available for pre-order by pre-order (no cost information is available). The computer can also be equipped with a Core i9-14900K processor (up to 200 watts). But what it doesn’t have is a battery. Not surprisingly, given the required power and size. Without a battery, the PC is compact enough to be carried in a backpack. But the weight is considerable — it weighs 6.7 kg separately and 8 kg with the power supply. Original video about the laptop — at the link.

Source: VideoCardz