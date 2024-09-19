RTX 4090 — everything. NVIDIA discontinues production of its most powerful gaming graphics card

NVIDIA’s flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card was released in October 2022. According to retailers, NVIDIA will stop its production this October.

Despite the huge price, power consumption, and power connector issues that plagued the NVIDIA RTX 4090, the card is the benchmark for gaming performance and the ultimate desire of many gamers. Soon it will give way to the RTX 5090.

According to Chinese sources, NVIDIA plans to discontinue production of the GeForce RTX 4090 and the China-exclusive GeForce RTX 4090 D around October 2024. After that, the company and partners will sell stocks of these graphics cards for some time, and then the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5090 D which are allegedly scheduled for early 2025. In addition to gaming, GeForce RTX 4090 is also popular for artificial intelligence, and this industry may experience a temporary shortage. The price of the video card is expected to rise temporarily, predicted to be no later than December.

NVIDIA RTX 4090 is remembered for its large sizes that were compared to different objects at the start. The price, which now starts at ₴63 thousand in Ukraine, has also become a record among custom graphics cards. The default TDP of 450 W at current electricity prices can hit the owner’s pocket, and power connectors that melted earlier this year, could have permanently disabled the expensive device.

It is expected that NVIDIA RTX 5090 will be up to 48% faster in games. As for power consumption, the data is contradictory: according to different sources, it may increase or decrease. According to preliminary data, the video card will have 28 GB of GDDR7 with a speed of 28 Gbps.

Source: Gazlog