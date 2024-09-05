LG gram laptops received new Intel Core Ultra 200V processors

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG has presented at IFA 2024 a new ultra-thin laptop LG Gram 16 Pro equipped with Intel Core Ultra 200V series (Lunar Lake) processor. This is the first LG laptop with a new generation AI processor.

The LG Gram 16 Pro features an extremely thin body with a thickness of only 12.4 mm and a light weight of just 1199 grams. Despite its compact size, the device is equipped with a high-quality display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

New processor Intel Core Ultra 200V series (Lunar Lake) delivers amazing performance for AI tasks:

Up to 48 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) for the neural processor (NPU)

Up to 67 TOPS for the graphics processing unit (GPU)

Overall performance of the platform for AI tasks reaches 120 TOPS

Thanks to these characteristics, LG Gram 16 Pro qualifies as Copilot+ PC — a device optimized to work with Microsoft’s advanced AI tools.

LG emphasizes that the new model will effectively handle «advanced AI features, such as productivity assistants, text and image creation tools, and collaboration tools».

LG plans to expand the gram lineup by adding more AI-powered models after the launch of the LG gram 16 Pro with Intel Core Ultra 200V. This is in line with the company’s «Affectionate Intelligence» concept, which strives to understand customer needs and offer unique user experiences that go beyond traditional AI.

