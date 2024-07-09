No one needs artificial intelligence — Copilot+ PC is bought for another reason

Microsoft and Qualcomm together with partners recently released Copilot+ PC laptops with AI features that are supposed to be a game changer. However, Bloomberg reports that most owners bought these laptops because of long battery lifeand not through AI.

Many users find features like Copilot, as well as Cocreator, Windows Studio Effects, and Live Captions with Translation, unnecessary in their daily lives. And some may even be harmful — Microsoft also postponed the release of Recall due to privacy concerns.

However, Snapdragon-based laptops have demonstrated good sales, with PCs with Copilot+ AI accounting for 20% of global PC sales during the launch week. However, industry analyst Avi Greengart believes that most users bought these laptops because of better battery life, not because of AI.

Software giants are also not enthusiastic about the AI capabilities of the new laptops. Adobe, Salesforce, and SentinelOne have rejected Microsoft’s request to customize their programs to use the Copilot+ PC’s built-in NPUs.

Only 3% of PCs sold this year are expected to have AI capabilities. So, program developers are right to take their time adapting to them. It’s estimated that it will be at least a few years before computers with truly powerful artificial intelligence will be in the hands of every fifth new PC buyer. Even by 2028, only 40% of new computers will support AI.

Ordinary consumers are more likely to buy AI-powered computers, especially those who want longer battery life and a familiar Windows OS. However, corporations will not switch to Windows on Arm en masse. Especially those that need outdated programs.