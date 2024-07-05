«Madame Web», «Argyle» and «Rebel Moon» — worst movies of 2024 according to Metacritic

«Madame Web» did have its own achievement in 2024, but it was rather dubious.

Sony Pictures’ superhero thriller set in the Spider-Man universe was rated the worst movie of 2024 by Metacritic (via Forbes) — with a score of 26 out of 100 (the rating on Rotten Tomatoes is also quite low at 11%).

One of the main roles in «Madame Web» was played by Dakota Johnson, who shortly after the premiere stated that is unlikely to ever play a superhero again. A movie with a budget of $80 million even in two weekends of release failed to reach the debut «Morbius» — a film that once held the status of the lowest grossing Marvel superhero movie.

The second part of Zack Snyder’s «top» worst films of the year also appeared in the «top» of the worst films of the year, which managed to «surpass» the low scores of its predecessor. Currently, it has 16% of viewers on Rotten Tomatoes and 35 out of 100 on Metacritic. Overall, the scores for both parts were the worst in the director’s career. Critics talked about a boring and empty plot and «unoriginality» in every detail.

The rating also includes the creepy sequel Altitude Film «Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2» (27/100), «Garfield in the movie» (31/100) and Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller «Argyle» (35/100).

It is worth noting that the data may change over the next half of the year, but it is unlikely that anyone will be able to surpass the achievements of «Madame Web».