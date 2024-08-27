Microsoft was afraid of the backlash for ending support for «Control Panel» Windows and removed the mention of it

Microsoft has removed the words “discontinue «Control Panel» Windows” after the publicity. it is not clear whether this means that they have abandoned plans to remove it.

A Microsoft technical support page called «System Configuration Tools in Windows» recently said that «Control panel» is in the process of terminating support and it will be replaced by the «Settings» program. However, after the publicity and negative reaction from users, Microsoft removed this statement.

The original message read: «Control Panel is in the process of being phased out in favor of the «Settings» app, which offers a more modern and simplified experience». This text existed until the evening of August 23, 2024. But on the night of August 24, this sentence was replaced: «Many of the settings in Control Panel are in the process of being migrated to the «Settings» app, which offers a more modern and simplified experience».

The «Settings» program was first introduced in 2012 with Windows 8. Since then, there has been talk of replacing «Control Panel» with this program entirely. However, 12 years have passed since a possible replacement was released, and «Control Panel» is still available.

Microsoft is constantly adding new features to the «Settings» program to take the focus away from «Control Panel». For example, Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27686 now allows you to change laptop power settings depending on whether the device is connected to the mains or powered by a battery. Previously, this could only be done in the «Power Options» menu in the «Control Panel». However, some functions are still exclusive to the «Control Panel» or are more conveniently implemented there.

