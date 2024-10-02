Microsoft Windows 11 24H2 is now publicly available — many changes, new features of Copilot+ PC

The Microsoft Windows 11 2024 update, also known as version 24H2, is now publicly available. It can be downloaded and installed by anyone.

Windows 11 24H2 is declared as a «complete operating system replacement», so it will take longer than usual to update. You can go to the «Settings» program and manually request the update, or you can download it from the site Microsoft.

You need to go to «Settings» > «Windows Update», enable the option «Get the latest updates as soon as they are available» and check for updates. If the system meets the requirements, the program will allow you to download Windows 11 24H2.

As usual, you can download Windows 11 24H2 images from the official website or create an image and fully install the operating system (BitLocker will be enabled by default in Home and Pro versions, but you can turn it off later).

«Windows 11, version 24H2, contains all the features and capabilities delivered as part of the ongoing innovation in Windows 11, now enabled by default. This limited release also includes enhancements designed to improve the overall Windows 11» experience.

The official list of key changes:

Support for Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth® LE Audio support for assistive listening devices

Improvements to the system tray and taskbar

Simplified File Explorer

Smart power management for your PC

QR codes for Wi-Fi networks

Advanced Wi-Fi network privacy control

Easily manage your account and notifications in Microsoft Teams

Improve voice clarity across devices

Sudo for Windows: improve the efficiency of the Windows command line

Remote desktop: improved connectivity and accessibility

Additionally Copilot+ PC to receive new intelligent features: live subtitles, working in Paint and Windows Studio effects, Image Creator and Image Restyle, resolution scaling.

Since Windows 11 24H2 — is «a complete OS replacement», the update comes with a list of known bugs. At this time, it’s quite extensive: six confirmed hardware and software issues. Some of them can be worked around, while others will be fixed in future updates. In fact, they all belong to the «lockup issues»: Microsoft will not offer Windows 11 24H2 until they are fixed:

The Safe Exam Browser program may not open . Devices running version 3.7 or older of this program are not compatible with Windows 11 24H2. A fix will be available at a later date.

. Devices running version 3.7 or older of this program are not compatible with Windows 11 24H2. A fix will be available at a later date. Some devices that use Easy Anti-Cheat stop responding and get a blue screen due to an outdated version. You need to update the installed games to the current version.

and get a blue screen due to an outdated version. You need to update the installed games to the current version. Fingerprint sensors may not work properly after locking on multiple device models. Compatibility is being maintained. Updating your computer’s firmware (UEFI, BIOS) may help.

on multiple device models. Compatibility is being maintained. Updating your computer’s firmware (UEFI, BIOS) may help. Programs for customization untenable wallpaper may not work to work properly. Updating or uninstalling programs may help.

to work properly. Updating or uninstalling programs may help. Compatibility issues with Intel Smart Sound Technology drivers . PCs with Windows 11 24H2 and an affected Intel SST driver experience a blue screen. Installing drivers 10.30.00.5714 and later or 10.29.00.5714 and later may help.

. PCs with Windows 11 24H2 and an affected Intel SST driver experience a blue screen. Installing drivers 10.30.00.5714 and later or 10.29.00.5714 and later may help. Asphalt 8 may occasionally be unresponsive. The fix will be available in a future update.

Windows 11 version 24H2 has a standard 24-month lifecycle for both Home and Pro editions. Windows 11 LTSC 2024, which is also now available, has a 10-year support cycle. Commercial customers can download the 24H2 version through WSUS, Windows Update for Business, and the Admin Center.

The author of this news story used the easiest way (from the website) to install the update, which installed on a laptop with 23H2 without any problems. For some reason, the program asked for an assessment of the system configuration that was suitable for him in advance. Once it was done, everything went smoothly. The update requires at least 10 GB of free disk space (I had to free up the necessary space in the process). The installation is quite long and requires the user’s attention, so it’s better not to turn it on before going to bed, during work, or when you need to leave for a long time. As a result, I noticed only the disappearance of the expanded top panel of Explorer — I have not tried to turn it back on yet.

Source: NeoWin