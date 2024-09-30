Minister of Finance does not support preferential treatment «Diia.City»

While the Ministry of Digital Transformation is actively promoting the «Diia.City» project, the Ministry of Finance seems to be putting a spoke in the wheel of this bicycle. At least, the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko does not support the idea of preferential taxation regimes, including — and «Diia.City».

«Someone with 10,000 UAH pays all taxes, and someone with $5,000 or $10,000 does not pay taxes, and thinks that this is okay and normal, because I am a superintellect… We want to equalize this system», Sergii Marchenko said during the New Country event.

The Minister of Finance emphasized that the position of the Ministry of Finance on tax privileges remains negative and unchanged. However, when the issue receives political support, it passes.

«At the government meeting, this was discussed lively, and unfortunately, my voice was the only one that said that it was about justice,» the minister added.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the state has created these preferential rules of the game, and this may have positive consequences in the future.

«So far, there are no special benefits for the state from this system. But in the future, there may be»,” said Sergii Marchenko.

To recap, in the first 6 months of 2024, residents of «Diia.City» transferred more than ₴8.4 billion to the Ukrainian budget. This is almost the same amount as for the whole of 2023.

At the same time leading associations of the IT industry in Ukraine expressed concern about a possible tax increase for residents «Diia. City». This could lead to an outflow of investments and business relocation. Industry representatives criticized draft law No. 11416-d, which provides for an increase in the military tax to 5%, which violates the previously guaranteed taxation conditions. The Verkhovna Rada has already supported the tax increase in the first reading.

Source: dev