Moto G55 and Moto G35: budget smartphones with 50 megapixel cameras, stereo, good old 3.5 mm mini-jack, and prices starting at €200

In addition to compact ruggedized smartphone Motorola Edge 50 Neo The company has also prepared a pair of budget devices: Moto G55 and Moto G35. The new products have almost identical characteristics, although the older version of Moto G55 boasts a slightly better camera and a more powerful processor with a larger selection of memory options.

So, the Moto G55 smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Moto G35 uses a slightly larger screen – 6.72-inch – with the same other parameters.

Both new products have a 50-megapixel main camera module and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The Moto G55 model additionally received an optical stabilization system for the main module. The round display hole in both smartphones houses a 16-megapixel front camera.

Under the hood of the junior Moto G35 model is a Unisoc T760 processor, complemented by 4 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. The Moto G55 version is equipped with a more powerful Dimensity 7025 processor, 4, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. In both cases, you can install a microSD card with a capacity of up to 1 TB.

The battery in both smartphones is the same and has a capacity of 5000 mAh. However, the G35 supports charging up to 18W, while the G55 supports more powerful charging up to 33W. Both devices have fingerprint scanners located on the side of the body, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The new devices run on Android 14 with Motorola’s proprietary Hello UI.

The Moto G35 smartphone is available in Leaf Green (vegan leather), Guava Red and Midnight Black colors starting at €199. The Moto G55 model is priced at €249. It is available in Twilight Purple (vegan leather), Smoky Green (vegan leather), and Forest Grey colors.

