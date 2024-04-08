NASA has published a video of the solar eclipse that is happening now

NASA demonstrates on Twitter a video of a total solar eclipse that can now be observed in the Mexican city of Mazatlan.

The succinct message reads: «Enjoy this. We’re getting the first footage of the total solar eclipse of 2024 as the [Moon’s] shadow falls to Earth in Mazatlan, Mexico».

Take it all in. We’re getting our first views of the 2024 total solar #eclipse as its shadow makes landfall in Mazatlán, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/FdAACmQGkm — NASA (@NASA) April 8, 2024

NASA is also broadcasting the event on YouTube.

The partial eclipse began at 19:27 Kyiv time, when it was observed from Hawaii. The total eclipse phase began at 19:51. At 21:27, the Moon completely covered the Sun. This phase will end at 22:46, and the total eclipse will disappear at 23:48.