New beautiful renders of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and comparison with its predecessor and iPhone16

Several sources have reported that Samsung will make the Galaxy S25 Ultra more rounded. Now you can see the changes in a very clear and attractive visualization.

New images and videos show Samsung will make Galaxy S25 Ultra in a new color and with a titanium frame. The high quality almost makes you believe that these are official materials.

The visualization was created thanks to the efforts of Technizo Concept. The details allow you to see the smallest details of the camera unit, connectors, buttons and speaker grilles. Even if the S25 Ultra doesn’t look exactly like this, the video is worth watching. The dimensions of the smartphone in these renderings are 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm, which means it is 0.4 mm thinner than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Also, preliminary information attributes the new flagship to be the lightest weight in its class.

Meanwhile, a well-known Ice Universe informant compared the new and previous Ultra in a photo and in his post on X Twitter.

«S24 Ultra vs S25 Ultra This is the most direct contrast. The S25U lacks the thick and heavy metal middle frame, making it appear thinner and lighter».

He also showed The image shows a detailed comparison of camera units Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra.

«The S25 Ultra is already very thin (8.2 mm), but the S25 is even thinner, only 7.2 mm. I think this S25 will definitely become a new favorite of people who like small» cell phones.

The insider noted that the frame Galaxy S25 Ultra compared to Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and almost twice as much thinner camera unit of the Korean flagship.

Sources: Wccftech, X