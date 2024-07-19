Not now, Intel! Processor maker launches poll about «favorite computer era» in the midst of a major IT outage

As the world tries to overcome the consequences of a disruption caused by a bug in the CrowdStrike antivirus update, Intel launches a poll about its favorite computer era.

The processor manufacturer’s official British Twitter account (X) has posted publication with a question about users’ favorite computer era. Among the options: 1990, 2000, 2010, and the present.

It would have been fine, but it was launched this afternoon — right in the middle of a massive outage caused by a CrowdStrike update (and hasn’t been removed yet). In the comments, readers are already competing in wit: one wrote «definitely not 2024», and another suggested the option «crowdstrike era».

It’s likely that the post was planned in advance, or perhaps Intel’s social media managers decided to draw attention to themselves in a timely manner. Currently, the 2020s option is leading in the answers.

As a result of CrowdStrike failure Today, IT systems around the world have been affected (including Ukraine, where users reported problems with monobank and Nova Poshta services and interruptions in the Vodafone network). About 1,100 flights have been canceled worldwide, and CNN reports about the collapse at airports. Some train stations, banks, television, and hospitals are also currently closed, and there are reports of disruptions in emergency services and 911 in the United States.