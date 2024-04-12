«Nova Energia» — NOVA («Nova Poshta») entered the electricity generation market

NOVA (the parent holding «Nova Poshta») is expanding and entering the electricity generation market — a separate company «Nova Energia» was created for this purpose. About creating a new business saidVolodymyr Popereshnyuk, co-founder of the group, on his Facebook page.

According to Volodymyr Popereshniuk, «Nova Energia» will be engaged in energy production on a regular basis, including solar and gas generation. The co-founder of NOVA Group has not yet provided any other details. He only noted that the need to create his own energy company is due to the urgent need to strengthen energy autonomy, given the change in tactics of the Russians, who have recently been massively attacking Ukrainian generation. He also expressed confidence that other Ukrainian companies will follow NOVA’s example and start investing in the Ukrainian energy sector, and called on the authorities not to create regulatory obstacles.

«If regulations and prohibitions do not interfere, entrepreneurs will quickly create the capacities necessary for the economy. Because there are no problems that entrepreneurs cannot solve!» Volodymyr Popereshniuk, Ukrainian businessman and co-founder of the NOVA group

The co-founder of NOVA also said that the group currently meets 60% of its fuel needs with its own resources, specifically mentioning government regulation of the industry (a moratorium on price increases) as one of the reasons for the crisis.

The data on «Nova Energy» has not yet appeared in the Ukrainian registers (we are waiting for an update). Read more about the current structure of one of the most successful Ukrainian holdingstold here.

Ukrainian energy: what is the situation and prospects?

The new wave of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy sector is more destructive than the terrorist campaign in the fall and winter of 2022-2023. As a result of the latest strikes, DTEK lost more than 50% of its generation, and «Centrenergo» after destruction of the Tripoli TPP — all 100%. In frontline Kharkiv, which is shelled almost every day, generators are working everywhere. The situation deteriorated critically after the Russians destroyed the local CHPP-5 and Zmiivska TPP, the largest plant in Kharkiv region. In the rest of the regions near the LBZ, the situation is more or less identical.

The tactics of the bloodthirsty Russian terrorists now include attacks on critical balancing energy facilities (TPPs, HPPs) and distribution hubs. The only difference from the attacks of 2022-2023 is the refusal to «carpet bomb all facilities, instead the enemy is targeting specific regions and industrial centers with more powerful strikes: Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia regions. At the same time, Russia is striking at Lviv, Khmelnytsky, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions to disrupt electricity imports and exports Under-supply of freaks.

After the Russian attack on April 11 and the damage to Ukrenergo’s power plants called for Ukrainians to limit the use of electrical appliances in the evening hours of maximum demand (from 19:00 to 22:00). So far, the weather has been helping to keep Ukraine’s power system running – the abnormally warm spring allowed the heating season to end almost a month earlier, build up reserves thanks to nuclear and solar generation, and imports to cover the shortfall. The biggest challenge is to pass the summer consumption peak. Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk not surethat by the summer it will be possible to restore the capacity to the level of the end of March, even before the next heating season — this is an extremely difficult task.

Nevertheless, the Ministry of Energy has plans to install new generation with the transition to a radically new model, which involves abandoning huge Soviet thermal power plants in favor of small distributed generation. This model emphasizes green energy, including the installation of solar power plants at hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure facilities. New nuclear units are also planned to be completed to cover consumption, in particular, KhNPP Unit 5. A separate significant problem is multibillion-dollar debts, so further tariff increases for households are likely — in the summer of 2023, the electricity tariff was increased to UAH 2.64 per kWh. Obviously, a further increase is inevitable, and it is the Russian strikes that are the root cause and the main catalyst. During the telethon, Hrynchuk clarifiedThe government has said that tariffs, if raised, will be moderate, not immediately to the market level, which is «several times» higher than the current ones, and that compensation mechanisms will remain in place.