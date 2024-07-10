«Okhmatdyt» needs our help: a selection of active fundraisers

The Children’s Hospital «Ohmatdyt» needs our help after the Russian attack on July 8. The mc.today publication has collected information about the current fundraisers that you can join, and we are sharing it with you.
Raising funds for the accounts of the affected NDSL «Okhmatdyt»
You can transfer funds directly to the accounts of the children’s hospital:
- by the fund’s details https://www.ohmatdytfund.org/donate
- in «Privat24» for hereby link
- at monobank https://send.monobank.ua/jar/8d72r2aWnd
Collection from ATLAS UNITED 2024 and Good Donations
The joint initiative of ATLAS UNITED 2024 and the Good Donations charity foundation continues the fundraising launched in June to purchase equipment and restore the «Okhmatdyt» children’s hospital. The funds raised will be used to modernize this medical institution.
- Monobank is a https://send.monobank.ua/jar/3hzWgo3g8Y
Collection from the fund «Tablets»
The charity organization «Tabletochki» initiated an urgent fundraising campaign to support the medical facility and the patients who received treatment there.
Monobank — https://send.monobank.ua/jar/MT6kuUSCY
You can also transfer funds using the details:
- EDRPOU code: 38805429
- IBAN: UA563209840000026007210322320
- MFO: 320984
- Bank: JSC «ProCredit Bank», Kyiv
Fee from UNITED24 and monobank
The initial goal of the joint campaign of monobank and UNITED24 to raise UAH 100 million for the reconstruction of the hospital was reached in a record three hours. Given this success, the organizers decided not to stop and continued fundraising to not only restore but also significantly improve «Okhmatdyt», turning it into an even more modern and efficient medical facility.
- Monobank is a https://send.monobank.ua/jar/86E35o8GcC
Fee from «Kyivstar»
«Kyivstar» has launched a charity campaign in partnership with the dobro.ua platform. This cooperation aims to accumulate financial resources that will be used to support the medical institution. It is dobro.ua that will take responsibility for the correct and targeted transfer of the funds raised to the hospital.
- You can transfer funds by hereby link.
Collection from the Brand Ukraine fund «Tabletochki»
The Brand Ukraine platform, in cooperation with the charity foundation «Tabletochki», provides an opportunity to make a donation in foreign currency — dollars or euros are available for contributions on their joint fundraising page.
- You can transfer funds by hereby link.
Fee from the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers
The URTC is raising funds for the restoration of the children’s hospital using the following details:
- EDRPOU code 43601794
- IBAN UA 32 328209 00000 26003000014546
- in AB «South» (Odesa)
- MFI 328209
Collection from the Foundation «Ronald McDonald House»
The charitable organization «Ronald McDonald House» has announced an urgent fundraiser to help the affected children’s clinic.
- the fund’s page at hereby link;
- «bank» monobank – https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pP2wCQDpG
Valentina Sakhno’s collection
Valentyna Sakhno, Head of the Graduate Business School at the Kyiv School of Economics, has launched a collection for beds and mattresses for the new «Okhmatdyt» department.
- Transfer to «bank» — https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2YwmSwaTve
Book «100 recipes for every day» for a donation
In exchange for a charitable donation of any size to the «Okhmatdyt» hospital, the famous restaurateur Volodymyr Yaroslavsky, together with Olga Martynovska, a judge of the popular cooking show «MasterChef», offer a digital copy of their cookbook «100 Recipes for Every Day»
- You can buy the book for a donation at hereby link.
We ask you to support the initiative and make your contribution to provide the necessary medical care to young patients.
