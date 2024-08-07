One is not a warrior in Knight City: CDPR hints at multiplayer for Cyberpunk 2

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Imagine raiding Arasaka with the entire server.

CD Projekt RED (CDPR) has achieved significant success with Cyberpunk 2077 after fixing numerous bugs that plagued the game at launch. Despite the difficult start, the developers were able to improve the situation and regain the trust of players.

Recently, it was reported that CDPR is looking for a leading network programmer. This may indicate plans to add a multiplayer mode to the upcoming sequel. The position involves the creation and implementation of network architecture and online systems.

The new employee will lead a team of engineers to ensure a high-quality multiplayer experience. His responsibilities will include developing player matching systems, solving latency issues, and optimizing the use of server resources.

It is important to note that this position is not related to the multiplayer spin-off «The Witcher», which is being developed by The Molasses Flood studio. CDPR has posted the announcement separately from the vacancies of this studio, which indicates a different project.

Most likely, multiplayer will appear in Project Orion — the codename of the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. CDPR has previously discussed the possibility of adding a multiplayer mode to this game.

It is worth recalling that the original Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to have multiplayer, but the developers abandoned this idea. Now CDPR may try to implement this feature in the sequel.

