Cyberpunk 2077’s Hate at release helped create the flawless Phantom Liberty DLC, — developer

Due to bugs and lag,» Cyberpunk 2077 was poorly received at launch, and the game even had to be canceled on Playstation. But one of the developers says that the failure taught CD Projekt Red a lot.

Now the game is doing well, especially with the release of the 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion pack.

However, according to the game’s lead quest designer Paul Sasco in an interview with The GamerThe success was made possible by the failed release of the main game.

«I believe that when you have scars, you should be proud of your scars and wear them. There were a lot of difficulties in my past, games I worked on that were canceled and then of course Cyberpunk. … Phantom Liberty did much better at launch because we completely changed the production style,» Sasco says.

Sasko believes that the negative perception of Cyberpunk 2077 is a blow the team needs:

«It wouldn’t have been possible if the initial perception of the game wasn’t as negative as it was, it changed me and us as a studio».

Phantom Liberty add-on was released last September almost without any problems, the small errors that were present were quickly corrected by further updates. Although not everyone likes some of the changes in the DLC and Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, they have given many players dozens of hours of exciting gameplay. At the end of last year, sales of Cyberpunk 2077 exceeded 25 million copies, а Phantom Liberty sold 4.3 million copies copies.