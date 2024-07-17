Online booking of employees is available on the portal «Diia» one day instead of weeks

The «Diia» portal now offers the possibility of booking employees liable for military service. Employees of critical enterprises and those working for the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces can be booked within an hour.

The usual booking procedure could take weeks and did not always have an adequate result. During this period, a company could lose an important employee by mistake due to mobilization. Now, booking decisions are made not by people, but by an algorithm of automatic checks in existing registers. How it works:

The head of an enterprise or institution submits lists of employees liable for military service for reservation and certifies the application with his or her electronic signature.

The system checks the criticality of the enterprise, the official employment of the employee, and his or her data in the «Oberig» register.

«Action» sends a response to the manager within a day.

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine clarifies the requirements in an infographic.

If the system agrees to the reservation, the person liable for military service will also receive a corresponding update in the «Reserve+» application. The portal allows you to save and print a reservation statement.

«The service is now available for critical enterprises, and we will continue to work on expanding the categories of enterprises,» said Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation.

The service was implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation together with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy with the support of the «Support for Digital Transformation» project.

Sources: Action, Mikhail Fedorov, Ministry of Economy