OpenAI has launched an advanced voice mode for ChatGPT — how much does it cost and how to use it?

ChatGPT has finally gained a full-fledged voice, but with some limitations.

OpenAI has announced the launch of an enhanced voice mode for ChatGPT audio chats. Currently, it is available in selected countries (not yet in the EU) and only to owners of Plus, Team, or Enterprise subscriptions, which cost from $20/month,

The advanced voice mode has 9 voices to choose from and improved responsiveness — for example, if you «interrupt» a chatbot, it will stop the conversation to listen to you. As noted by CNBC, there are also certain limitations — the response rate will slightly decrease with prolonged use.

How do I use ChatGPT’s advanced voice mode?

First, make sure you have the latest version of the app on your phone.

Open the ChatGPT app, where an update message will be displayed, and click «Continue».

Create a new chat and a sound wave icon will appear to the right of the text box and microphone icon — tap it and make sure the sound on your device is on.

After a few seconds, you will hear a light «tapping» sound, and the circle in the center of the screen will turn into a smooth blue and white animation.

Start talking and get a voice response from ChatGPT.

In the settings, you can choose a voice and language (even some accents are provided).

OpenAI first announced the voice capabilities of ChatGPT back in May, but due to voice similarity «Sky» to the voice of actress Scarlett Johansson The startup faced legal claims, so the mode’s deployment was suspended.

Google also plans to release a voice function for Gemini, while Meta announced that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users will be able to talk to AI with celebrity voices.