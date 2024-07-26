Google «pumped» Gemini: more tokens, a Ukrainian app, and an anti-hallucination feature

Google has announced a major Gemini update that should make artificial intelligence an even more convenient assistant.

The free version of Gemini now includes new model 1.5 Flash. With Gemini 1.5 Flash, users should notice overall improvements in quality and responsiveness, with particularly notable improvements in reasoning and image understanding. At the same time, Google has quadrupled the number of tokens in Gemini to 32,000, which means that the free version will allow for longer conversations and more complex questions to be asked of Gemini.

Gemini 1.5 Flash is available to all Gemini users, both on the browser and on mobile devices, in 40 languages, including Ukrainian, in more than 230 countries and territories.

It will soon be possible to upload files via Google Drive or from a user’s device for processing and summarization. Gemini will also soon be able to analyze data files, allowing you to extract valuable information and visualize it with charts and graphs.

Another new feature is that Gemini now shows links to related content for fact-finding queries. This will help reduce hallucinations and make it easier to find sites that will help users learn more about a particular topic.

Now, for queries in English in certain countries (including Ukraine), you can access additional information on various topics directly in Gemini answers. Simply click on the mark at the end of the paragraph to see the sites where you can dive deeper into a particular topic. If the information was found using a Gmail extension, embedded links to the relevant emails will also be provided.

This feature is also based on Google’s anti-hallucination work. In addition to linking to related content, Gemini’s double-check feature verifies responses by using Google Search to highlight statements that are confirmed or refuted online. For information that is refuted, you can dive deeper into the topic to verify the information yourself.

Earlier this year, it became possible to communicate with Gemini directly in Google Messages on some Android devices. This feature is now being gradually rolled out to the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Ukraine (with the ability to communicate in Ukrainian). To use it, you need to press the «Start chat» button in Messages and select Gemini. The Gemini mobile app will be available in Ukraine in early August.

Next week, Google will expand access to Gemini for teens worldwide to more than 40 languages, including Ukrainian. Teens who meet the minimum age requirements for managing their own Google account will be able to access Gemini to better understand school subjects, prepare for university, or get help with creative projects.