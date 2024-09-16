OPPO, Nubia, and Realme are creating a photo button like the iPhone 16 — the latter has already shown a prototype

Multifunctional Apple iPhone 16 camera touch button has become a challenge for Android smartphone manufacturers. Some of them are already developing an analog.

Nubia President Ni Fei said on Weibo that the upcoming Nubia Z70 Ultra smartphone will have a better camera button. He also confirmed to the subscriber that it would be a two-stage key that would control focus with a half-press and release it with a full press.

Sources report that OPPO Find X8 will offer a so-called quick button for «freeze action». It is unclear if this will be a standard physical shutter button or if it will support gestures. Apple’s camera control key — is a two-step button that also supports finger gestures for various functions.

Realme Guide published video with the camera button on one of the brand’s phones. Check it out below. It seems to be the most advanced and most ready-made version of the photo button on Android.

As with the iPhone 16, the user can swipe the button to zoom in or tap it to take a picture. This is not the first time the brand has copied something from Apple. Earlier, it created an analog of Dynamic Island, and also tried to reproduce MagSafe technology (although the MagDart ecosystem was commercially released).

Sony has long offered a two-stage camera key — on the new Xperia 1 VI and earlier smartphones. But gestures are a convenient addition to the button’s capabilities, and they are the ones that attract the most attention.

Source: Android Authority