Palworld is available on PlayStation 5 today — launch trailer

Despite Nintendo’s lawsuit Palworld has been released on PS5 and will be available from today. The news was announced at the latest PlayStation State of Play.

In the trailer, the trainer and her pals go to a dungeon where they engage in battle with enemies. She demonstrates a unique perk — rocket launcher.

Palworld, an open-world survival game with Pokémon-like pet monsters, has been available for PC and Xbox Series X for quite some time, but is unlikely to ever appear on Switch.

The process with Nintendo is not so clear. Despite the obvious similarities between the two worlds, patents such as, say, throwing a Pokeball in an open world seem a bit of a stretch. It is unlikely that legal issues will be resolved quickly, and everything could drag on for years. In the meantime, the game from Pocketpair has already gone viral in the world.

Source: GamesRadar