Pendant will remember everything that was said to you during the day, and the AI will analyze it

The AI gadget lineup has arrived — Limitless has introduced a new wearable device called Pendant, which looks like a clip or a pendant. The idea is that you wear it all day long, and it records your conversations and analyzes them to produce a summary.

Similar to AI Pin, which recently criticized observers, The Pendant can be attached to clothing or worn on a lanyard around the neck. The Pendant is part of the Limitless ecosystem, and in general, Pendant-like functions can be used in a separate app without the device itself (there is a website and apps for Mac and Windows).

«Most of the work is related to meetings. Preparing for conversations, transcribing, taking notes in real time, and providing summaries», — says Limitless CEO Dan Siroker.

The device’s battery, according to Siroker, will last for 100 hours. The Pendant will also use technology to help the microphone focus directly on the person speaking next to it and remove extraneous sounds.

The device has a «consent mode» — if the system detects a new voice and does not hear consent to record, it will not start recording; and an indicator light that will light up during recording.

The Pendant costs $99, but you will have to pay another $20 per month for a subscription. The device will go on sale in August.

