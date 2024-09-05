Physical copies of Concord after the game’s closure are sold as «exclusives» — with prices up to $25,000 on eBay

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Initially, Concord sold for $39.99 at retail, but after the heroic shooter’s closure, prices for «sealed» copies skyrocketed.

PlayStation and Firewalk Studios announced the closure of Concord only 2 weeks after launch — the reason was negative feedback and extremely low popularity with a peak of 697 simultaneous players.

The Concord servers will be shut down tomorrow, September 6, while players who purchased Concord from digital stores for PlayStation 5 or PC will receive a full refund. Owners of physical versions were offered to apply for a refund directly to retailers, but some decided to make money on the situation by selling the game as a kind of exclusive.

Currently, physical editions of Concord are being sold on eBay for a fabulous amount of money — considering the original retail price of $39.99. Editions playstationlifestyle checked the store search results for «Concord PS5» and saw about 59 offers. Most of the copies are selling for $100-200, while one, the most arrogant seller, offered a price of $25,000.

The cost of the Concord PS5 DualSense themed controller has also increased from $160 to $400.

Prices for sealed copies of the game and controllers for Concord have skyrocketed on eBay following the announcement of the game’s cancellation pic.twitter.com/KtrNiSgzFs — Dexerto (@Dexerto) September 5, 2024

