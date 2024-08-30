Pixel 9 Pro Fold does not support «native» Google wireless charger — only in the line

It turns out that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold cannot be charged from the Pixel Stand 2, officially. Such is the tightly integrated ecosystem of Google gadgets.

The wireless charging stand was announced with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in December 2021 and costs $79. The box also includes a 30W USB-C power adapter (PD 3.0 w/PPS) and a 1.5m USB C-to-C cable. The Pixel Stand 2 provides a maximum wireless charging power of 23W on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, 21W on the Pixel 9 Pro, and 15W on the Pixel 9. With the Pixel Stand 2, the original Pixel Fold only gets 7.5W, like the Pixel 7a and 8a.

In the recently updated document Google Support is indicated: «Pixel 9 Pro Fold does not support Pixel Stand, but it does support many other wireless chargers».

The company explains that the charging coil Pixel 9 Pro Fold is not perfectly centered (why?) compared to other Pixel phones, this can make it difficult to charge your phone wirelessly. To be specific, Google provides a diagram.

This limitation may come as an unpleasant surprise after purchase, as the company does not mention this fact in a prominent place on the website, packaging, etc. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold specs only mention support for «wireless charging (Qi certificate)», while the rest of the Pixel 9 series supports «fast wireless charging (Qi certificate)».

Source: 9to5google