Red Dead Redemption 2 canonical ending: the actor who voiced Arthur Morgan revealed his choice

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Actor Roger Clarke, who voiced the main character of Red Dead Redemption 2, told about his favorite ending of the game.

Red Dead Redemption 2, released in 2018, has become a real phenomenon in the gaming industry. The game was ranked seventh among best-selling video games of all time, selling more than 65 million copies.

The central figure of Red Dead Redemption 2 is Arthur Morgan, a charismatic cowboy who has captured the hearts of many players. The open world of the game offers several options for completing the story, which depend on the player’s decisions throughout the game.

Spoilers ahead!

In the final part of Red Dead Redemption 2, players face a difficult choice: to help John Marston, the protagonist of the first part, or to betray him. This decision becomes especially important during a fierce shootout with Dutch’s gang and Pinkerton’s agents.

Roger Clark, voice actor of Arthur Morgan, shared shared his thoughts on the game’s different endings in an interview with Gamology. According to him, Red Dead Redemption 2 has four possible endings.

«There are two options with high honor and two with low honor. In each case, you can either help John or return for the money», — Clarke explained. He added that he personally sees no point in returning for the money, as Arthur’s days are numbered anyway.

The voice actor expressed his preference for the «canonical» ending:

«For me, the canonical ending is the one where Arthur helps John, preserving the “high honor”».

Red Dead Redemption 2 uses an honor system that significantly affects the development of the plot and the protagonist’s interaction with the game world. The level of Arthur Morgan’s honor changes depending on the player’s choice: helping strangers and doing honest things increases honor, while robbing and killing innocents decreases it. A high level of honor opens up access to certain dialogues, discounts in shops, and changes the way characters relate to Arthur. This mechanic not only diversifies the gameplay, but also allows players to shape the character of the protagonist according to their own play style.

Despite the popularity of the Red Dead franchise, talks about the third part of the game are not yet on the agenda for Rockstar Games. The company is focusing its efforts on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, which will be announced in early 2024 broke viewing records.

Source: Dexerto

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.