Ridley Scott «spoiled the» ending of «Gladiator 2» and told what he plans to do «Gladiator 3»

Ridley Scott, the director of the cult film «Gladiator», shared his plans for a possible sequel to the franchise.

«I’m already thinking about the idea of Gladiator 3. And this is not a joke! You could say I’ve lit a fuse…», — the director said in a conversation with the French magazine Premiere.

Scott also hinted at the storyline of the upcoming film, comparing it to another cult movie.

«The ending of Gladiator 2 is reminiscent of The Godfather. Michael Carleone is left with a job he didn’t want to do and is thinking: “What am I going to do now, Father?” he said.

Scott explained that the next installment in the series will be «about a man who doesn’t want to be where he ended up. If the director does indeed take up the creation of the third part of «Gladiator», it will be the first threequel in his rich filmography. Until now, Scott has limited himself to sequels to his works.

The plot of «Gladiator 2» — centers on the adult Lucius, played by Paul Mescal. In the first movie, young Lucius witnessed the death of Maximus (Russell Crowe) at the hands of his uncle Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Now the adult Lucius has to enter the Colosseum to restore the glory of the people of Rome.

Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Fred Hackinger also joined the cast of the sequel. Connie Nielsen will return to the role of Lucila, Lucius’ mother, which she played in the first film.

As a reminder, in an effort to stir up public interest, Ridley Scott made a loud statement about «Gladiator 2» and called the future film as the pinnacle of his work.

Like the first movie, the sequel did not avoid violent scenes. Due to the numerous bloody fights «Gladiator 2» was rated R.

Ukrainian viewers will be able to appreciate «Gladiator 2» on November 14.

Source: Deadline