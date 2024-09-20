News Devices 09-20-2024 at 22:54 comment views icon

Robocop’s time has come: police robot detains suspect after shooting

Andrii Rusanov

News writer

A robocop detains a bandit. An armed suspect barricaded himself in a motel and shot at a police robot. Despite this, the robot was able to overpower and detain the man.

The video shows the robot approaching the window to spray tear gas inside the room, while the suspect comes out of the door and tries to throw a sheet over him. In the following shots, the robot tries to pull back the curtain, while the man climbs through the window.

It appears that he is gassed and falls to the floor on the outside of the window, trying to wipe his eyes. The robot leaves the window alone, knocks the suspect down and pins him to the floor.

Час Робокопа настав: поліційний робот затримав підозрюваного після стрілянини

Felix Delarosa, 39, is wanted by police in Lubbock, Texas, USA, on suspicion of gang activity and violation of parole. Before the incident with the robot, he shot at police officers. After an unsuccessful attempt to counteract him, he was detained by a SWAT team. The man was provided with medical care and taken into custody.

Sources: New York Post, KCBD

