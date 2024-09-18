S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Dark Horse will release an artbook about the game’s creation. What is special about it?

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Dark Horse Books has announced the release of the book «The Art of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl», which will reveal the process of creating the upcoming game from GSC Game World.

On 208 pages of the hardcover book, readers will find developer comments, concept art, and other materials about the game’s creation. The book will reveal the design features of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 characters, creatures, objects and locations.

Yevhen Hryhorovych, Project Manager and CEO of GSC Game World, shared his thoughts on the importance of atmosphere for the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. universe:

«The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone has always been one of our main sources of inspiration. We are happy to have the opportunity to not only pay tribute to the artistic aspect of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, but also to convey the feeling of being in the Zone in a different way. I would say that this artbook — is a lovingly crafted project that comes from our own lovingly crafted project, and that’s why it feels especially meaningful».

The Art of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will cost $49.99. The book will be available in bookstores on May 27, 2025, and in comic book stores on May 28, 2025.

As a reminder, the release of «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl» is scheduled for November 20. The game will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S, and will be available immediately on Game Pass.

