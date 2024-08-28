S.T.A.L.K.E.R. to be released on Nintendo for the first time — Legends of the Zone edition to come to Switch in fall

The Games section is published with the support of ?

GSC Game World has announced that S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy, which includes three classic games, will be released on Nintendo Switch in November.

This will be the first time that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games will be available on Nintendo’s console. This means that users of the platform will receive Shadow of Chornobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Pripyat simultaneously. The games can be purchased separately or together in a bundle.

The three S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games will not only be released on Nintendo Switch, but will also be fully optimized for the portable platform. This includes support for different modes, gyroscope integration, and touchscreen controls.

To recap, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is coming out on November 20. At about the same time, Legends of the Zone is due to be released on Nintendo Switch. On Xbox and PlayStation consoles, the trilogy of original games S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone was released in March this year.

Source: Insider Gaming

