New Star Wars Outlaws gameplay video is criticized for boring plot and outdated effects

IGN shared a video of ten minutes of Star Wars Outlaws gameplay. It includes cutscenes, battles, quests, and other gameplay elements.

The events, as in of earlier videostakes place on the desert planet Tatooine, known from the classic «Star Wars» movie trilogy. During the quest, the game’s protagonist, Kay, pays tribute to the classic and falls into a sarlacc pit.

Star Wars Outlaws takes place chronologically between the events of «The Empire Strikes Back» and «Return of the Jedi». The planets in the game will be different — not only Tatooine, but also other iconic and completely unknown places.

Kay Wess, an adventurer and smuggler, is developing, looking for freedom and the means to start a new life. Alongside Wess, players will find her companion Nix. Players will fight, steal, and fight their way through the crime syndicates of the Galaxy. The game supports Ray Tracing and DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction. Ubisoft and NVIDIA have not yet shared more information about these effects.

However, many viewers of the video had a bad reaction to it and left the site. They complain about the unrealistic behavior of the enemies — they don’t notice screams, shots, and explosions. The quest with the sarlacc turned out to be a mere wandering through a cave instead of an interesting adventure. They also noted the obviously not the best state of the game, friezes, outdated scenes, explosion effects, etc. Some people think the game world is empty and monotonous, and they also say that out of the many unknown worlds of the Galaxy, viewers once again see only the deserted Tatooine.

«Graphics — there’s more, but those explosions and animations are really bad for an AAA game in 2024».

«Everyone talks about the animation, but what about how bland and uninteresting the mission and dialog were?.

«Ride a bike through the desert, find a cave to loot rocks, have a shootout with the worst and slowest gameplay I’ve ever seen in a third-person game with animation straight out of 2010. Watch a video about some boring, soulless story with some boring, soulless characters. Ride a bike through the desert again, have a boring battle again, where your only variety in playstyle is what box you’re going to hide behind. Another masterpiece from ubislop».

Sources: YouTube, DSOG