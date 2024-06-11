Ubisoft shows Star Wars Outlaws gameplay — space and ground battles, stealth, Nix’s abilities

During the Ubisoft Forward broadcast, the company demonstrated more than 10 minutes of Star Wars Outlaws gameplay. The video includes a shootout in space, a brief tour of the iconic crime center Moss Eisley, and the protagonist’s little assistant Nix at work.

Game director Mathias Carlson explains that one of the main motivations for traveling the galaxy in Star Wars Outlaws is to find experts who teach Kye new combat and survival skills. According to Carlson, each planet has its own system that can be explored and carries many opportunities to get some credits that can be used or not.

Some tasks include battles in space. After one of them, Kay raises his reputation in the Pike Syndicate from «bad» to «good». This is worth doing because traders in the game are often affiliated with syndicates, and with a good reputation, they will be able to provide special offers.

Kay landed on Tatooine and made her way through the desert on a speeder. Then there was a stealth demonstration, with Kay and Nyx sneaking into a guarded warehouse, stealthily attacking enemies. Nyx demonstrates his scanning ability by moving his ears and marking enemies on the map. In general, the gameplay seems to be exciting, and I’m especially curious about what else Nyx can do.

Source: GanmesRadar