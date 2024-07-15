Scarlett Johansson thinks OpenAI’s Sam Altman could be a Marvel villain with a mechanical arm

Actress Scarlett Johansson believes that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman would make a great Marvel villain. Johansson’s joke was made after telling about a dispute with Altman and OpenAI over the use of a voice similar to her own.

«I suppose he could — perhaps with a robotic arm», — said «The Black Widow» The New York Times.

Artificial intelligence model GPT-4o

drew Johansson’s ire after users noticed the similarity of «Sky»’s voice to the voice of the actress who voiced artificial intelligence in Spike Jones’ 2013 film «She».

«When I heard the published demonstration, I was shocked, angry, and in disbelief that Mr. Altman was using a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and journalists could not tell the difference,» Johansson said in May.

The actress initially turned down Altman’s offer to voice the AI model last September. According to her, Altman approached her again in May, two days before the release of GPT-4o demo versions.

On May 19, OpenAI reported in a blog that suspends the use of «Sky».

«The voice of «Sky» does not belong to Scarlett Johansson, and it was never intended to sound like her. We chose the actress who will be voicing the «Sky» voice before contacting Ms. Johansson. We regret not communicating better with Ms. Johansson»,” Altman said at the time.

Sources: The New York Times, Business Insider