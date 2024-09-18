Scrolls are back: this year Samsung will present a smartphone with a folding display

We wrote about the development of a Samsung smartphone that is being phased out last year — but without any specifics. Now we know not only the «window» release, but also some details.

According to The Elec, Samsung will release a smartphone with a scroll-like display by 2025. The publication claims that the size of the expanded screen of the novelty is 12.4″ — more than 10.2″ in Huawei Mate XT, which was recently released and consists of three parts.

Most likely, this is the same 12.4-inch movable screen that Samsung Display presented at the SID Display Week 2024 event. In addition, the report says that the phone will have a camera under the display.

If the timing is right, Samsung’s smartphone will be the first in the world to have a curved display. No other brand is expected to launch a phone in this form factor until at least 2025. There is less than a year left until the supposed launch, so if it is indeed in the works, we should expect more leaks in the near future.

Last year, we wrote about the development of Samsung Display Rollable Flex flexible display technology. The company was able to place all the necessary components in a compact form factor. Displays based on Rollable Flex technology can be expanded from 49 mm to 254.4 mm — more than 5 times.

Source: SamMobile