Sony fixes a bug in PS5 that replaced game backgrounds with ads — but problems with PSN began

The other day, PS5 owners noticed a strange update that actually replaced game backgrounds with annoying ads — in addition to new games, the screens promoted promotions and discounts that had long since ceased to be valid.

So it turns out that the recent PS5 UI update that let you disable all the advertisements on the dashboard was too good to be true. Now EVERY SINGLE GAME on your homescreen shows you an advertisement in the background with no way to remove them lol https://t.co/Nts6eCq8Eb pic.twitter.com/29p56mYn34 — Earl Turlet (@alfredobofa) September 29, 2024

The changes to the PS5, which initially seemed planned, were actively criticized on social media, but now Sony explainedthat it was «just a technical bug» and promised to provide a fix in the near future (some players report that it did arrive).

However, another problem was not long in coming — a few hours after the ad bug was fixed, users from different countries began reporting problems with PSN (including difficulties with authorization, watching videos, buying content, and launching games).

Richard Lawler from The Verge notes that it throws a PS5 WS-116522-7 error when launching games, and a related Sony webpage reports that «system software update failed».

On the official PSN page confirmed the problem and promised to provide a fix in the near future.