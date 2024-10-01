News Devices 10-01-2024 at 10:38 comment views icon

Sony fixes a bug in PS5 that replaced game backgrounds with ads — but problems with PSN began

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

Sony fixes a bug in PS5 that replaced game backgrounds with ads — but problems with PSN began

The other day, PS5 owners noticed a strange update that actually replaced game backgrounds with annoying ads — in addition to new games, the screens promoted promotions and discounts that had long since ceased to be valid.

Відключайте рекламу - підтримуйте ITC!

The changes to the PS5, which initially seemed planned, were actively criticized on social media, but now Sony explainedthat it was «just a technical bug» and promised to provide a fix in the near future (some players report that it did arrive).

However, another problem was not long in coming — a few hours after the ad bug was fixed, users from different countries began reporting problems with PSN (including difficulties with authorization, watching videos, buying content, and launching games).

Richard Lawler from The Verge notes that it throws a PS5 WS-116522-7 error when launching games, and a related Sony webpage reports that «system software update failed».

On the official PSN page confirmed the problem and promised to provide a fix in the near future.

The limited edition PlayStation 5 Pro sold out in minutes — now consoles are being resold on Ebay for $5000-13000

Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send