Star Citizen developers are forced to work seven days a week — the company earned $700 million from the game

Cloud Imperium Games, the developer of Star Citizen, has ordered its employees to work seven days a week to prepare for the Citizencon event on October 19.

An internal email sent to employees on October 1 states that the company needs to «double down on efforts over the next 18 days to make sure we are once again creating a great experience for our community». It is about preparing the 3.24.2 patch for Star Citizen and creating demos of the Squadron 42 story expansion. Cloud Imperium Games is specifying the requirements:

«This means that over the next two weekends, we will allocate additional time for everyone working on Citcon» deliverables.

The document states that all staff should be in the office on Friday, October 4, and Friday, October 11 (usually work-from-home days). The same applies to Saturday, October 5, and Saturday, October 12. The company will provide breakfast and lunch each Saturday, and the staff will get the day off later. Employees will also have to work on Sunday, October 6, and Sunday, October 13, with similar Saturday conditions. It is possible to work from home on Sundays, but Cloud Imperium Games strongly encourages the team to come to the office.

After receiving information from unnamed sources and before publishing this data, the site Insider Gaming contacted Cloud Imperium Games and received confirmation, but no comment on the matter. Eleven minutes after the site contacted the company, another internal email to the staff appeared:

«I want to sincerely thank everyone who will put in the extra time over the next two weeks, it will really make a difference at Citizencon as we put our best foot forward». «To show our appreciation, all those who will be working with us in the trenches over the next few weekends can get Monday, October 21st as a free day off from the company». «I hope this gives everyone a little break to unwind after our long Citizencon weekend».

As of May 2024 Star Citizen game has collected more than $700 million in crowdfunding over 12 years of what Cloud Imperium Games calls the «alpha test» — Star Citizen has several million players. The company can hardly be called one that would ask its employees to overwork because of its difficult financial situation. The fact that the work was not completed by the deadline can probably be attributed to management’s miscalculations.