Streamer goes through GTA 4 with super fast cars — funny auto apocalypse in Liberty City

Australian comedian and streamer Tom Walker showed GTA 4 gameplay with the Warp Eleven mod, which fantastically accelerates all cars in the game (except Roman’s). This car apocalypse is one of the funniest gaming videos ever.

The city of Liberty City is filled with a lot of cars crashing around and exploding at breakneck speeds. It is almost impossible to avoid death. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, all GTA vehicles just fly around, sometimes literally, with collisions and explosions happening every second.

If Nico stands still, a car will soon crash into him. If he runs across a seemingly empty road, something comes out of nowhere and makes him fly. Just getting from point A to point B is a Sisyphean task with constant deaths and restarts.

Perhaps the attempts seem ridiculous because Walker makes them persistently over and over again. He tries to complete one of the game’s first missions, which involves getting to Roman’s apartment. This quickly becomes an exciting ride. Walker quickly learns to take into account the game world around him, uses many mechanics and relatively quiet places to advance — but sooner or later a car flies out of nowhere right at him.

The constant crashes, bumps, and clumsy deaths eventually develop into something amazing and unusual. A huge mass of cars flying in the air in constant motion, like a flock of birds. Sometimes the vehicles just hang in the air. On the bridges on both sides of the character, cars fly into the sky — a strange automobile salute. Once, Roman’s taxi flies into the air and Nico jumps into the water to avoid exploding with it.

The mod is for those who are tired of the usual GTA mechanics and want real extreme. Even a minute of watching the video can cheer you up.

