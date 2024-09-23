Telegram will transmit the IP address and phone number of criminals at the request of law enforcement

Telegram owner Pavel Durov said about some updates to the platform that will make it more difficult to use it for illegal purposes.

According to Durov, Telegram’s search is more powerful than other messengers because it allows users to find public channels and bots. Unfortunately, this feature was abused by people who violated the platform’s Terms of Service to sell illegal goods.

«Over the past few weeks, a dedicated team of moderators has been using artificial intelligence to make Telegram Search much safer. All the problematic content we found in Search is no longer available. If you still manage to find something dangerous or illegal in Telegram Search, please let us know via @SearchReport»,” Pavel Durov writes.

At the same time, Telegram updated its Terms of Use and Privacy Policy to «further deter criminals». From now on, the IP addresses and phone numbers of those who violate the rules may be provided to the relevant law enforcement agencies in response to their legitimate requests.

«These measures should discourage criminals,» Durov said. «Telegram search is designed to find friends and news, not to promote illegal goods. We won’t allow criminals to jeopardize the integrity of our platform for almost a billion users.

As a reminder, a month ago Pavel Durov detained at the airport in Franceand then interrogated on 12 charges.