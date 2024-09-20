Tencent shows GameGen-O AI for game development — the model was trained on The Witcher 3, GTA V, and Cyberpunk 2077

Chinese company Tencent presented a project to create game engines using AI. GameGen-O was trained on The Witcher 3, GTA V Cyberpunk 2077.

The capabilities of artificial intelligence are growing at an almost alarming pace. Generating images, videos, and fan dubbing are already commonplace. However, Tencent has gone even further and published a project on the widespread use of AI in game development

According to the official website (the page is not available at the time of writing), GameGen-O allows generating many high-quality elements such as characters, dynamic environments, complex actions, and events. The goal of the project is to improve and simplify the game creation process, reducing development time and costs.

The model used data from «more than 100 next-generation open-world games» for training. Among them The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, GTA V, Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. The video offers a brief overview of the features.

It is clear from the demonstration that there is still a lot of room for improvement, but in the long run, this could become an important milestone in the development of video games. Not only developers but also ordinary users will be able to use this tool to easily create virtual worlds. If this technology continues to develop, it can have a significant impact on the gaming industry as a whole.

Tencent does not seem to be too concerned about the use of copyrighted content. GamePressure contacted CD Projekt RED for a comment on this issue. The company says it is looking into the matter, but refrains from making any comments at this time.

On the one hand, such AI tools could significantly shorten the game development process, which in the case of AAA titles takes many years. On the other hand, it may raise concerns that games will become more generic and generative (although sometimes humans also «successfully» do this).

