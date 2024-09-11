Unknown The Witcher 3: Modder restores extended ending where Ciri becomes a witcher

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The cut extended ending scene of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, in which Ciri becomes a witcher, has been restored. It turned out to be a little more heartfelt and with new details.

User NexusMods merigoldmaribor has restored another cut of the final scene from the third «Witcher». In the «good» ending of the main game, there is a little more content with Geralt and Ciri. After the girl receives the sword as a gift from Geralt, the scene continues to evolve.

«Anne is waiting in Ellander», — says Geralt.

Ellander is a duchy in Temeraire east of Vizima, the capital of Temeraire, which appears in The Witcher 3 only as a former royal palace, but is the main location in the first game.

«We can meet her in two days if we hurry», — answers Ciri.

They then approach the door of the inn and the game cuts to a black screen that starts the credits. An alternate version of the scene refers to Triss if the player has chosen a relationship with her.

According to IGN, you shouldn’t look for this scene hints of The Witcher 4 aka Project Polaris. As Ciri says, the Duchy is only two days away, so it probably doesn’t mean a location in the new game. But nothing can be said for sure. According to some assumptions, Ciri will be the protagonist of the fourth «Witcher», and Geralt, as previously reported, will be a secondary character.

Also, the recent comic book Canon «The Witcher: Curse of the Ravens» tells the story of Ciri the Witch, who is with Geralt and Annifer in and around Novigrad. The expansion «Blood and Wine» takes place three years after the main game, and eventually Geralt retires to Toussaint.

Source: IGN

