Tesla Cybertruck abandoned on the side of the street — it became a tourist attraction in Seattle

The stuck Tesla Cybertruck in Seattle, USA, became a tourist attraction in the city and even got its own mark on Google maps — «CyberStuck». However, the tourist attraction did not last long.

One of the Cybertrucks got stuck on a city street and was unable to move. Even a person who has nothing to do with cars would notice that something was clearly wrong with the rear wheels of the electric pickup Rear suspension apparently failed and the wheels turned inward in an unnatural way.

There are also parts of the plastic trim missing, but the body does not appear to be deformed. In any case, the owner left the car on the side of the road in a crowded area of Seattle, where it attracted the attention of passersby.

People took pictures of the abandoned Cybertruck, it became a viral social media star and even got its own nickname. Users called it «CyberStuck» and created a Google Maps location for it. As expected, all sorts of strange activity began to take place around the car, and someone even tried to organize a memorial service for it.

Local officials also read the memes on the Internet, and eventually took notice of the free parking. The owner was notified that the vehicle would soon be towed off the street if he did not remove it himself within 72 hours.

One of the users Reddit said he met the owner. He was upset that he had to leave the Cybertruck on the street. He said that a young driver had hit the electric vehicle a couple of weeks ago. The owner was forced to leave the electric vehicle because he had problems with his insurance to cover the damage. The owner also said that a lot of random people sent him messages about the damaged Cybertruck and made fun of him.

At the time of writing, the «CyberStuck» disappeared from Google maps — perhaps someone reported that the emergency Cybertruck is not a real attraction of the city. After all, the «CyberStuck» itself may disappear from the street (or even already has).